Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) makes 3.16% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is 7.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.37 and a high of $50.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLF stock was last observed hovering at around $47.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $52.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.59% off the consensus price target high of $57.21 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.04% lower than the price target low of $45.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.72, the stock is 0.63% and 4.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 16.97% off its SMA200. SLF registered -0.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.25.

The stock witnessed a 1.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.94%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has around 22719 employees, a market worth around $27.87B and $28.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.12 and Fwd P/E is 10.33. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.81% and -4.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $6.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Top Institutional Holders

594 institutions hold shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF), with 239.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 54.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 585.00M, and float is at 584.82M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 54.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 47.9 million shares valued at $1.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the SLF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.61 million shares valued at $717.24 million to account for 3.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 15.59 million shares representing 2.67% and valued at over $635.14 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 14.8 million with a market value of $602.81 million.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 0.70% up over the past 12 months. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) is -7.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 67.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.