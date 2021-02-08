Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Track to Reach $40.00 in a Year

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is 0.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.76 and a high of $35.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.44% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.92% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.95, the stock is -2.15% and 2.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 14.30% off its SMA200. SMCI registered 13.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.56.

The stock witnessed a 0.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.58%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has around 3987 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $3.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.48 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.73% and -8.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $820.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), with 6.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.35% while institutional investors hold 88.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.33M, and float is at 44.89M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 76.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.78 million shares valued at $99.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.57% of the SMCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with 3.74 million shares valued at $98.67 million to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP which holds 3.59 million shares representing 7.20% and valued at over $94.84 million, while Oaktree Capital Management, LP holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 3.28 million with a market value of $86.71 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liang Charles, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Liang Charles sold 28,751 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Super Micro Computer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara (Director) sold a total of 28,751 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the SMCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Liang Charles (President and CEO) disposed off 15,215 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 318,092 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI).

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 19.73% up over the past 12 months. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 70.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.