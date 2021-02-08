Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) is 16.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.12 and a high of $31.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUPN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.94% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -13.15% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.42, the stock is 0.72% and 15.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 27.18% off its SMA200. SUPN registered 22.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.97.

The stock witnessed a 11.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.93%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) has around 464 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $477.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.21 and Fwd P/E is 18.31. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.24% and -6.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $146.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.50% in year-over-year returns.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.61% while institutional investors hold 105.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.66M, and float is at 50.79M with Short Float at 12.72%. Institutions hold 101.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.08 million shares valued at $189.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.23% of the SUPN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.21 million shares valued at $108.57 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 3.2 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $66.69 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $42.74 million.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwabe Stefan K.F., the company’s Executive Vice President & CMO. SEC filings show that Schwabe Stefan K.F. sold 46,347 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $22.10 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2772.0 shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Schwabe Stefan K.F. (Executive Vice President & CMO) sold a total of 53,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $21.87 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2772.0 shares of the SUPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, PATRICK GREGORY S (Sr. VP Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 44,463 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 36.98% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -9.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.36% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.01.