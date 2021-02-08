The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) is 6.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $236.68 and a high of $389.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The COO stock was last observed hovering at around $384.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.86% off its average median price target of $372.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.04% off the consensus price target high of $445.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -28.99% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $386.97, the stock is 3.76% and 8.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 19.59% off its SMA200. COO registered 9.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $368.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $336.97.

The stock witnessed a 5.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.76%, and is 6.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $18.88B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.50 and Fwd P/E is 27.57. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.50% and -0.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cooper Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.78 with sales reaching $660.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.50% year-over-year.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Top Institutional Holders

766 institutions hold shares in The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO), with 280.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 100.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.10M, and float is at 48.86M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 99.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.64 million shares valued at $1.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.49% of the COO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.09 million shares valued at $1.38 billion to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.9 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $785.23 million.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Auerbach Robert D, the company’s Special Advisor to the CEO. SEC filings show that Auerbach Robert D sold 2,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $350.00 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1403.0 shares.

The Cooper Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that PETERSMEYER GARY S (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $348.54 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1338.0 shares of the COO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Lindell Jody S (Director) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $338.69 for $2.2 million. The insider now directly holds 12,554 shares of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO).

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.11% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -6.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.