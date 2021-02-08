The decline in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ: CALT) is -11.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CALT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $47.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.53% off the consensus price target high of $71.86 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -148.96% lower than the price target low of $11.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.80, the stock is -1.80% and -7.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 11.92% off its SMA200. CALT registered a gain of 36.01% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.85.

The stock witnessed a -8.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.95%, and is 10.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 56.84% and -21.58% from its 52-week high.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45..

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT), with institutional investors hold 11.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.97M, and float is at 15.11M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 11.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 0.35 million shares valued at $8.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 87.50% of the CALT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 0.26 million shares valued at $6.19 million to account for 64.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Endurant Capital Management, LP which holds 0.11 million shares representing 27.87% and valued at over $2.68 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 18.56% of the shares totaling 74236.0 with a market value of $1.78 million.