The decline in Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) is 15.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.42 and a high of $21.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The VECO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.94% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.97, the stock is 0.15% and 7.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 40.74% off its SMA200. VECO registered 36.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.06.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.82%, and is 8.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has around 954 employees, a market worth around $994.71M and $428.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.15. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.14% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veeco Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $129.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.92% while institutional investors hold 105.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.34M, and float is at 48.17M with Short Float at 8.70%. Institutions hold 102.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.03 million shares valued at $82.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.17% of the VECO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 5.58 million shares valued at $65.12 million to account for 11.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.96 million shares representing 10.00% and valued at over $57.92 million, while Paradigm Capital Management holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $47.46 million.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Munch Mark Robert, the company’s EVP, M&I. SEC filings show that Munch Mark Robert sold 2,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $37.65 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47188.0 shares.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AXT Inc. (AXTI) that is trading 173.24% up over the past 12 months. Intevac Inc. (IVAC) is 2.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.76.