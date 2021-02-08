The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) is 14.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.06 and a high of $92.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENSG stock was last observed hovering at around $86.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.79% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.77% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.87% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.82, the stock is -0.59% and 7.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 46.06% off its SMA200. ENSG registered 60.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.94.

The stock witnessed a -2.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.85%, and is 7.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) has around 24400 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $2.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.43 and Fwd P/E is 21.73. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.38% and -9.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Ensign Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $632.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Top Institutional Holders

368 institutions hold shares in The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG), with 3.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.73% while institutional investors hold 87.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.84M, and float is at 50.68M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 82.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.59 million shares valued at $433.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.00% of the ENSG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 6.13 million shares valued at $349.52 million to account for 11.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.85 million shares representing 10.78% and valued at over $333.56 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 2.6 million with a market value of $148.33 million.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaw Daren, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shaw Daren sold 625 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $80.80 per share for a total of $50500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42375.0 shares.

The Ensign Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Shaw Daren (Director) sold a total of 875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $85.19 per share for $74541.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43000.0 shares of the ENSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Daniels Lee A (Director) disposed off 983 shares at an average price of $85.37 for $83919.0. The insider now directly holds 42,879 shares of The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG).

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading 89.08% up over the past 12 months. Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) is -50.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.