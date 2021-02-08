The incline in Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) is 22.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.22 and a high of $83.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLKB stock was last observed hovering at around $68.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.89% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -28.4% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $70.62, the stock is 8.49% and 17.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 21.49% off its SMA200. BLKB registered -10.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.07.

The stock witnessed a 18.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.36%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) has around 3611 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $908.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 151.22 and Fwd P/E is 25.54. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.77% and -15.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackbaud Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $228.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Top Institutional Holders

333 institutions hold shares in Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB), with 849.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 99.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.27M, and float is at 47.53M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 98.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.75 million shares valued at $320.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.59% of the BLKB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC with 4.8 million shares valued at $267.74 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.65 million shares representing 9.37% and valued at over $259.43 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 8.73% of the shares totaling 4.33 million with a market value of $241.64 million.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gianoni Michael P, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Gianoni Michael P sold 13,244 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $78.91 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Blackbaud Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Gianoni Michael P (President and CEO) sold a total of 30,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $79.68 per share for $2.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the BLKB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Gianoni Michael P (President and CEO) disposed off 3,292 shares at an average price of $81.21 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 318,249 shares of Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB).

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 27.93% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 16.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.68.