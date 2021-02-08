The incline in Talend S.A. (TLND) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) is 27.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.30 and a high of $50.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLND stock was last observed hovering at around $47.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.85% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -31.59% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.69, the stock is 12.24% and 20.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 29.61% off its SMA200. TLND registered 36.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.86.

The stock witnessed a 17.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.79%, and is 11.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Talend S.A. (TLND) has around 1376 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $275.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.07% and -4.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.20%).

Talend S.A. (TLND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talend S.A. (TLND) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talend S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $74.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Talend S.A. (TLND) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Talend S.A. (TLND), with 895.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.82% while institutional investors hold 90.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.64M, and float is at 28.77M with Short Float at 4.61%. Institutions hold 88.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Putnam Investments LLC with over 3.73 million shares valued at $145.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.74% of the TLND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 40 North Management LLC with 2.33 million shares valued at $90.77 million to account for 7.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC which holds 2.08 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $81.32 million, while Light Street Capital Management, LLC holds 6.27% of the shares totaling 1.99 million with a market value of $77.71 million.

Talend S.A. (TLND) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meister Adam, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Meister Adam sold 3,977 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Talend S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Meister Adam (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,977 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $37.46 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the TLND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Meister Adam (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,593 shares at an average price of $40.41 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 194,887 shares of Talend S.A. (TLND).

Talend S.A. (TLND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 3.13% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 54.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.15.