These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Itron Inc. (ITRI)

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is 1.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.48 and a high of $108.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITRI stock was last observed hovering at around $98.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.43% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -39.19% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.43, the stock is 0.42% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 35.16% off its SMA200. ITRI registered 17.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.33.

The stock witnessed a -8.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.71%, and is 13.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $2.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.13. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.69% and -10.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Itron Inc. (ITRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itron Inc. (ITRI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $569.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Itron Inc. (ITRI), with 506.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 102.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.34M, and float is at 39.89M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 101.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.81 million shares valued at $352.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.38% of the ITRI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.02 million shares valued at $244.36 million to account for 9.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impax Asset Management Group Plc which holds 2.72 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $164.95 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $78.48 million.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Itron Inc. (ITRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ziegler Lynda L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ziegler Lynda L. sold 457 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $98.12 per share for a total of $44841.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13730.0 shares.

Itron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that GLANVILLE THOMAS S (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $78.36 per share for $78360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9082.0 shares of the ITRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, GLANVILLE THOMAS S (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $76.18 for $76180.0. The insider now directly holds 10,082 shares of Itron Inc. (ITRI).

Itron Inc. (ITRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avista Corporation (AVA) that is trading -25.54% down over the past 12 months. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is 5.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.