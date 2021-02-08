These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NICE Ltd. (NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is -4.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.59 and a high of $288.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The NICE stock was last observed hovering at around $273.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21% off its average median price target of $293.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.66% off the consensus price target high of $345.98 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -8.41% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $271.03, the stock is 0.35% and 3.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 22.48% off its SMA200. NICE registered 55.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $271.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $237.55.

The stock witnessed a 0.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.28%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) has around 5996 employees, a market worth around $17.15B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.34 and Fwd P/E is 42.97. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.08% and -6.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NICE Ltd. (NICE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NICE Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.55 with sales reaching $433.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Top Institutional Holders

391 institutions hold shares in NICE Ltd. (NICE), with 53.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 61.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.76M, and float is at 62.73M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 61.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 4.21 million shares valued at $955.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.71% of the NICE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.86 million shares valued at $875.39 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 3.69 million shares representing 5.88% and valued at over $837.54 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 2.98 million with a market value of $677.55 million.

NICE Ltd. (NICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 15.52% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -22.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.71% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.18.