These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sotera Health Company (SHC)

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) is 0.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.05 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.97% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.60, the stock is 6.42% and 4.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 4.30% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.48.

The stock witnessed a 6.94% In the last 1 month and is 5.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $7.49B and $794.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.47. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.76% and -4.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sotera Health Company (SHC) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sotera Health Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $209.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -255.20% this year.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Sotera Health Company (SHC), with 8.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 76.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 271.40M, and float is at 268.66M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 74.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.72 million shares valued at $19.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.26% of the SHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is LGT Capital Partners Ltd with 0.18 million shares valued at $4.94 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $2.84 million, while Diversified Trust Company holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 35256.0 with a market value of $0.97 million.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Sotera Health Company (SHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times.