These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is 14.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.74 and a high of $18.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The UE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -39.62% lower than the price target low of $10.60 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.80, the stock is 3.70% and 8.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 33.33% off its SMA200. UE registered -19.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.85.

The stock witnessed a 8.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.13%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $338.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.70 and Fwd P/E is 134.55. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.49% and -20.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban Edge Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $78.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Top Institutional Holders

305 institutions hold shares in Urban Edge Properties (UE), with 6.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.84% while institutional investors hold 102.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.63M, and float is at 109.88M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 96.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.59 million shares valued at $151.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.36% of the UE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.95 million shares valued at $145.31 million to account for 12.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Resolution Capital Ltd which holds 8.66 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $84.22 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 6.80% of the shares totaling 7.93 million with a market value of $77.09 million.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eilberg Herbert, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Eilberg Herbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $7.95 per share for a total of $15900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38722.0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties (UE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -22.70% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.