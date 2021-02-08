Things appear to be looking up for Cars.com LLC (CARS)

Cars.com LLC (NYSE: CARS) is 19.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $14.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The CARS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -28.48% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.49, the stock is 7.32% and 11.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 57.25% off its SMA200. CARS registered 1.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.83.

The stock witnessed a 11.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.11%, and is 16.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Cars.com LLC (CARS) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $880.09M and $546.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.63. Distance from 52-week low is 315.08% and -4.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Cars.com LLC (CARS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cars.com LLC (CARS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cars.com LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $146.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cars.com LLC (CARS) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Cars.com LLC (CARS), with 988.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.47% while institutional investors hold 101.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.30M, and float is at 66.40M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 100.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.11 million shares valued at $49.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the CARS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.05 million shares valued at $40.77 million to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ninety One UK Ltd which holds 4.98 million shares representing 7.38% and valued at over $40.21 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.81% of the shares totaling 4.59 million with a market value of $37.08 million.

Cars.com LLC (CARS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cars.com LLC (CARS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vetter Thomas Alex, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Vetter Thomas Alex bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $8.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Cars.com LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Miller Douglas Neal (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 3,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $8.62 per share for $29058.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CARS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Vetter Thomas Alex (CEO and President) acquired 16,600 shares at an average price of $5.77 for $95782.0. The insider now directly holds 268,755 shares of Cars.com LLC (CARS).

Cars.com LLC (CARS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 65.93% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.23% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.45.