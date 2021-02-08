Things appear to be looking up for NuCana plc (NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) is 41.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $10.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCNA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $6.37, the stock is 6.94% and 24.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 18.67% off its SMA200. NCNA registered 14.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.21.

The stock witnessed a 42.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.47%, and is 10.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 67.19% and -39.85% from its 52-week high.

NuCana plc (NCNA) Analyst Forecasts

NuCana plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$16.15.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.50% this year.

NuCana plc (NCNA) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in NuCana plc (NCNA), with 210.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 53.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.09M, and float is at 32.48M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 53.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 8.0 million shares valued at $41.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.63% of the NCNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.58 million shares valued at $23.68 million to account for 14.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 4.42 million shares representing 13.60% and valued at over $22.84 million, while Abingworth, LLP holds 10.26% of the shares totaling 3.33 million with a market value of $17.23 million.

NuCana plc (NCNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -25.91% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 52.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 59870.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.