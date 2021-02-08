Things appear to be looking up for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is 19.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.75 and a high of $27.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFNC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.22% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.81, the stock is -0.22% and 12.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 39.18% off its SMA200. SFNC registered 2.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.41.

The stock witnessed a 3.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.67%, and is 4.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has around 3270 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $759.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.17 and Fwd P/E is 12.67. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.71% and -5.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simmons First National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $199.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 82.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.02M, and float is at 108.00M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 81.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.0 million shares valued at $253.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the SFNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.49 million shares valued at $166.31 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Simmons Bank which holds 8.11 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $128.53 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 6.2 million with a market value of $98.34 million.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Casteel Marty, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Casteel Marty sold 76,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $25.32 per share for a total of $1.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Simmons First National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that FEHLMAN ROBERT A (SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $17.42 per share for $52260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94447.0 shares of the SFNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, COSSE STEVEN A (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.63 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 74,945 shares of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC).

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading 15.78% up over the past 12 months. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 4.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.36.