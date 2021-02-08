Things appear to be looking up for Woodward Inc. (WWD)

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is -4.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.51 and a high of $127.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The WWD stock was last observed hovering at around $117.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.64% off the consensus price target high of $147.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.02% lower than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.66, the stock is -3.09% and -1.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 31.64% off its SMA200. WWD registered -1.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.53%.

The stock witnessed a -8.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.36%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $7.36B and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.81 and Fwd P/E is 26.28. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.85% and -8.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Woodward Inc. (WWD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Woodward Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $572.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Top Institutional Holders

405 institutions hold shares in Woodward Inc. (WWD), with 4.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.86% while institutional investors hold 88.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.81M, and float is at 58.59M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 82.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.02 million shares valued at $562.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.16% of the WWD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.08 million shares valued at $407.43 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.68 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $375.25 million, while Deccan Value Investors L.P. holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $182.78 million.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Woodward Inc. (WWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Sagar A, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Patel Sagar A sold 83,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $115.87 per share for a total of $9.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1616.0 shares.

Woodward Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that DONOVAN PAUL (Director) sold a total of 1,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $116.51 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, DONOVAN PAUL (Director) disposed off 1,695 shares at an average price of $118.21 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Woodward Inc. (WWD).

Woodward Inc. (WWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is trading 33.18% up over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is -4.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.88.