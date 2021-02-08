This Indicator Is Supporting Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) is 1.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.66 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIT stock was last observed hovering at around $78.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.31% higher than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.85, the stock is -1.58% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 20.98% off its SMA200. AIT registered 17.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.58.

The stock witnessed a -6.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.23%, and is 12.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) has around 6054 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $3.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.79. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.18% and -8.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $810.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT), with 494.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 93.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.78M, and float is at 38.33M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 92.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.16 million shares valued at $339.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.87% of the AIT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.21 million shares valued at $232.18 million to account for 10.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.26 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $124.52 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $121.37 million.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETRELLA VINCENT K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PETRELLA VINCENT K sold 1,465 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $79.80 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15761.0 shares.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Wallace Peter C (Director) sold a total of 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $76.30 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19744.0 shares of the AIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Wallace Peter C (Director) disposed off 7,444 shares at an average price of $76.83 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 24,344 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT).

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 18.69% up over the past 12 months. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is -23.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.12% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.39.