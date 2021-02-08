This Indicator Is Supporting BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) is 43.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.55 and a high of $382.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGNE stock was last observed hovering at around $371.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $339.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $425.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -118.53% lower than the price target low of $170.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $371.89, the stock is 11.36% and 31.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 53.93% off its SMA200. BGNE registered 126.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $309.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $271.42.

The stock witnessed a 41.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.21%, and is 16.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $33.59B and $265.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 213.70% and -2.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-85.60%).

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BeiGene Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4.81 with sales reaching $91.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.20% in year-over-year returns.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Top Institutional Holders

413 institutions hold shares in BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE), with 18.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.59% while institutional investors hold 83.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.38M, and float is at 63.65M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 66.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 13.3 million shares valued at $3.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.59% of the BGNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 5.96 million shares valued at $1.71 billion to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. which holds 5.47 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $1.57 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.57% of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $1.46 billion.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huang Jane, the company’s CMO, Hematology. SEC filings show that Huang Jane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $322.99 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BeiGene Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Liang Howard (CFO & Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 12,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $344.90 per share for $4.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BGNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Liang Howard (CFO & Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 1,400 shares at an average price of $344.47 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE).

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE): Who are the competitors?

