This Indicator Is Supporting Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) is 22.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $25.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCEI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.65% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.44% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.64, the stock is 5.38% and 6.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 21.47% off its SMA200. BCEI registered 23.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.71.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.24%, and is 14.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $484.62M and $235.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.17 and Fwd P/E is 6.04. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.55% and -8.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $65.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI), with 455.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 104.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.83M, and float is at 20.38M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 102.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.0 million shares valued at $56.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.40% of the BCEI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.76 million shares valued at $51.94 million to account for 13.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mangrove Partners which holds 2.06 million shares representing 9.89% and valued at over $38.74 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.29% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $32.47 million.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading -23.23% down over the past 12 months. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is -34.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.