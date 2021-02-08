This Indicator Is Supporting Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) is 59.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $39.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMBM stock was last observed hovering at around $38.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.78% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -122.83% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.11, the stock is 22.69% and 40.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock 141.93% off its SMA200. CMBM registered 450.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 223.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.37.

The stock witnessed a 57.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.66%, and is 9.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has around 533 employees, a market worth around $981.89M and $259.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 136.89 and Fwd P/E is 38.31. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1023.53% and 0.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cambium Networks Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $76.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), with 897.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.49% while institutional investors hold 80.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.69M, and float is at 8.18M with Short Float at 4.47%. Institutions hold 78.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vector Capital, Ltd. with over 19.2 million shares valued at $167.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 74.70% of the CMBM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. with 0.93 million shares valued at $15.62 million to account for 3.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.46 million shares representing 1.78% and valued at over $11.47 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $7.23 million.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cumming Stephen, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Cumming Stephen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $24.70 per share for a total of $98806.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39311.0 shares.

Cambium Networks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Sheppeck Bryan (Senior VP, Global Sales) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $24.77 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59834.0 shares of the CMBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Rau Sally (General Counsel) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $24.61 for $24606.0. The insider now directly holds 24,938 shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM).