This Indicator Is Supporting Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) is -2.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $22.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The FULC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.35% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is -3.62% and -5.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -12.50% off its SMA200. FULC registered -31.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.03.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $367.50M and $4.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.91% and -49.00% from its 52-week high.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72 with sales reaching $1.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.70% this year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), with 9.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.52% while institutional investors hold 118.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.26M, and float is at 22.33M with Short Float at 4.05%. Institutions hold 76.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP III, LLC with over 5.96 million shares valued at $47.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.25% of the FULC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP IV, LLC with 2.34 million shares valued at $18.58 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.84 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $14.56 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $11.97 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomson Peter G., the company’s VP Finance & Accounting. SEC filings show that Thomson Peter G. sold 6,607 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $92498.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15212.0 shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Gould Robert J sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $12.08 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the FULC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Gould Robert J disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 534,845 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC).