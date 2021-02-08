This Indicator Is Supporting LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) is 12.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOGC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.13% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.61, the stock is 2.36% and 8.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 18.73% off its SMA200. LOGC registered -19.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.26.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.18%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $264.50M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 182.30% and -25.75% from its 52-week high.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.69% while institutional investors hold 61.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.60M, and float is at 15.38M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 53.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.47 million shares valued at $58.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.34% of the LOGC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Samlyn Capital, LLC with 0.77 million shares valued at $7.03 million to account for 2.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.72 million shares representing 2.26% and valued at over $6.54 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 2.20% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $6.36 million.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 1,481,482 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 01 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $8.89 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.13 million shares.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that Chimovits Erez (Director) bought a total of 1,481,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $6.00 per share for $8.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.13 million shares of the LOGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Arix Bioscience plc (10% Owner) disposed off 273,584 shares at an average price of $7.54 for $2.06 million. The insider now directly holds 2,381,436 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC).