Three Notable Stocks Today: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), UDR Inc. (UDR)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) shares are 5.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.47% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 7.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 4.96% and 7.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the BRMK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.75. The forecasts give the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $12.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 13.6% or 1.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.00% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.75, down -8.00% from $0.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 845,740 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,697. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,661 and 71,697 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hirsch Daniel J., a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $58955.0 at $5.90 per share on Mar 23. The Director had earlier sold another 60,000 BRMK shares valued at $0.6 million on Nov 20. The shares were sold at $10.00 per share. Koa Linda (Chief Operating Officer) bought 7,500 shares at $6.73 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $50447.0 while Hirsch Daniel J., (Director) bought 20,000 shares on Mar 18 for $0.14 million with each share fetching $6.85.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) moved 40.62% up during prior trade and closed at the price of $2.25, after opening at $1.60. During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $1.60, while it touched its highest price for the day at $2.45. Its market capitalization was $143,149,448. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenience stores, a branch of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and business transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR), on the other hand, is trading around $40.07 with a market cap of $11.70B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 1.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the UDR Inc. (UDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UDR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $62.27 million. This represented 79.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $310.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $456.59 million, significantly lower than the $456.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $251.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at UDR Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 11,947 shares. Insider sales totaled 253,887 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.94M shares after the latest sales, with -7.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 291.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UDR Inc. having a total of 631 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.53 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 36.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 billion and represent 12.47% of shares outstanding.