Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is 48.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.10 and a high of $25.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The THRY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $19.98, the stock is 7.91% and 41.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 58.14% off its SMA200. THRY registered a gain of 100.00% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.18.

The stock witnessed a 37.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.02%, and is 6.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) has around 458 employees, a market worth around $597.00M and $1.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.30. Distance from 52-week low is 146.67% and -20.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thryv Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $228M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.29% while institutional investors hold 95.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.86M, and float is at 2.15M with Short Float at 6.66%. Institutions hold 90.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with over 57244.0 shares valued at $0.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the THRY Shares outstanding.