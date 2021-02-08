Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) is 5.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.99 and a high of $58.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The TR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $14.56 for the next 12 months. It is also -114.49% off the consensus price target high of $14.56 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -114.49% lower than the price target low of $14.56 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $31.23, the stock is -4.99% and -0.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.56% off its SMA200. TR registered -4.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.29.

The stock witnessed a -0.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.61%, and is -21.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $477.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.57. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.73% and -47.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR), with 22.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.08% while institutional investors hold 66.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.42M, and float is at 36.57M with Short Float at 20.22%. Institutions hold 43.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.93 million shares valued at $59.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.90% of the TR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.9 million shares valued at $58.83 million to account for 4.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.07 million shares representing 2.71% and valued at over $32.91 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $24.83 million.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) that is trading 13.35% up over the past 12 months. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) is -29.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 38.06.