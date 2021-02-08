Top attractive stock of the week – Cowen Inc. (COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) is 8.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $30.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The COWN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.44% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.97% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.22, the stock is 2.98% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 5.38% at the moment leaves the stock 48.86% off its SMA200. COWN registered 70.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.39.

The stock witnessed a 5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.43%, and is 12.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) has around 1325 employees, a market worth around $711.43M and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.80 and Fwd P/E is 5.03. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 390.78% and -8.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Cowen Inc. (COWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cowen Inc. (COWN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cowen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.93 with sales reaching $404.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Cowen Inc. (COWN), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.59% while institutional investors hold 108.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.66M, and float is at 25.08M with Short Float at 20.88%. Institutions hold 102.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.64 million shares valued at $43.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.95% of the COWN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC with 1.95 million shares valued at $31.73 million to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.89 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $30.73 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $25.69 million.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cowen Inc. (COWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOLOMON JEFFREY M, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that SOLOMON JEFFREY M sold 10,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $22.09 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Cowen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Barth Brett H (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $6.29 per share for $62934.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91052.0 shares of the COWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Barth Brett H (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.04 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 81,052 shares of Cowen Inc. (COWN).

Cowen Inc. (COWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) that is trading 38.93% up over the past 12 months. JMP Group LLC (JMP) is 42.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.55.