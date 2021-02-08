Top attractive stock of the week – First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) is 17.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.83 and a high of $25.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The FFBC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.25% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.65, the stock is 3.44% and 12.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 37.83% off its SMA200. FFBC registered -17.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.66.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.99%, and is 12.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has around 2123 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $525.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.00 and Fwd P/E is 11.95. Profit margin for the company is 31.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.67% and -19.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Bancorp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $157.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.17% while institutional investors hold 76.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.25M, and float is at 95.88M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 75.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.35 million shares valued at $172.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.64% of the FFBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.81 million shares valued at $117.81 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 6.73 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $80.81 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 5.58 million with a market value of $66.97 million.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OBRIEN THOMAS MURRAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OBRIEN THOMAS MURRAY bought 713 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $17.53 per share for a total of $12499.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36046.0 shares.

First Financial Bancorp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Neighbours John T (Director) bought a total of 356 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $17.53 per share for $6241.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15763.0 shares of the FFBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L (Director) acquired 178 shares at an average price of $17.53 for $3120.0. The insider now directly holds 54,707 shares of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is trading 2.08% up over the past 12 months. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -8.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.