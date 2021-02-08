Top attractive stock of the week – frontdoor inc. (FTDR)

frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is 8.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.06 and a high of $58.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $53.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.02% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -29.79% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.51, the stock is 0.19% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 21.27% off its SMA200. FTDR registered 26.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.87.

The stock witnessed a 4.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.36%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

frontdoor inc. (FTDR) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.12 and Fwd P/E is 31.99. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.34% and -6.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

frontdoor inc. (FTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for frontdoor inc. (FTDR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

frontdoor inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $321.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

frontdoor inc. (FTDR) Top Institutional Holders

337 institutions hold shares in frontdoor inc. (FTDR), with 114.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 105.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.45M, and float is at 85.31M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 105.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.75 million shares valued at $301.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.07% of the FTDR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 6.19 million shares valued at $240.72 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 4.19 million shares representing 4.91% and valued at over $163.08 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $157.94 million.

frontdoor inc. (FTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at frontdoor inc. (FTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cella Peter L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cella Peter L. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $34.78 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.