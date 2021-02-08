Top attractive stock of the week – IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is 0.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $168.65 and a high of $522.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDXX stock was last observed hovering at around $494.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.64% off its average median price target of $552.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.23% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.54% lower than the price target low of $495.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $502.64, the stock is 2.28% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 28.41% off its SMA200. IDXX registered 79.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $492.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $429.80.

The stock witnessed a 3.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.09%, and is 5.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $42.14B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.89 and Fwd P/E is 57.96. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.04% and -3.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.00%).

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.66 with sales reaching $729.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.50% in year-over-year returns.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Top Institutional Holders

1,194 institutions hold shares in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), with 896.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 89.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.31M, and float is at 84.41M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 88.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.21 million shares valued at $3.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.79% of the IDXX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.76 million shares valued at $3.05 billion to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fundsmith LLP which holds 4.23 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $1.66 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 3.68 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Insider Activity

A total of 157 insider transactions have happened at IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 126 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TWIGGE GIOVANI, the company’s CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 12,801 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $456.49 per share for a total of $5.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12922.0 shares.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that HENDERSON REBECCA M (Director) sold a total of 5,902 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $435.91 per share for $2.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14696.0 shares of the IDXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, MCKEON BRIAN P (Executive VP & CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $476.25 for $4.76 million. The insider now directly holds 18,050 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX).

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 48.36% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 38.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.