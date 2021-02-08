Top attractive stock of the week – Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) is -1.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.49 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The RPLA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is -0.58% and -0.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 0.52% off its SMA200. RPLA registered 3.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.21.

The stock witnessed a -1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.29%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.62% over the week and 0.79% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 351.72. Distance from 52-week low is 7.42% and -6.85% from its 52-week high.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Analyst Forecasts

.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA), with 7.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.42% while institutional investors hold 84.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.94M, and float is at 18.15M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 67.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.93 million shares valued at $29.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.16% of the RPLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EMS Capital LP with 2.0 million shares valued at $20.36 million to account for 5.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Periscope Capital Inc. which holds 1.75 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $17.85 million, while Linden Advisors LP holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $16.06 million.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $10.31 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.55 million shares.

Replay Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $10.41 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.65 million shares of the RPLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $10.38 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 3,751,243 shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA).