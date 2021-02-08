Top attractive stock of the week – The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG) is -2.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.11 and a high of $144.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The THG stock was last observed hovering at around $114.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.94% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.21% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.49, the stock is -3.15% and -2.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 9.10% off its SMA200. THG registered -18.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.19.

The stock witnessed a -4.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.39%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $4.27B and $4.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.80 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.10% and -21.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.52 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Top Institutional Holders

465 institutions hold shares in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG), with 252.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 88.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.70M, and float is at 36.85M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 88.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.72 million shares valued at $346.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.99% of the THG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.26 million shares valued at $303.92 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 1.14 million shares representing 3.06% and valued at over $106.32 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $99.51 million.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARNES WARREN E., the company’s SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer. SEC filings show that BARNES WARREN E. sold 615 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $134.09 per share for a total of $82463.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3481.0 shares.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that BARNES WARREN E. (SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer) sold a total of 675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $134.96 per share for $91098.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4358.0 shares of the THG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Tripp Ann Kirkpatrick (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $138.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 16,806 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG).

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -8.52% down over the past 12 months. Markel Corporation (MKL) is -15.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.57% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.