TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.79 and a high of $85.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The TNET stock was last observed hovering at around $78.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.28% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -18.12% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $77.96, the stock is -2.75% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 17.61% off its SMA200. TNET registered 34.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.79.

The stock witnessed a -4.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.41%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $3.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.98 and Fwd P/E is 20.99. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.53% and -8.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TriNet Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $195.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.50% in year-over-year returns.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), with 5.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.02% while institutional investors hold 102.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.00M, and float is at 61.34M with Short Float at 3.36%. Institutions hold 94.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atairos Group, Inc. with over 21.45 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 32.19% of the TNET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 6.17 million shares valued at $366.09 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 4.5 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $266.86 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 4.2 million with a market value of $249.17 million.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 138 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BINGHAM H RAYMOND, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BINGHAM H RAYMOND sold 415 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $78.73 per share for a total of $32674.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

TriNet Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that BINGHAM H RAYMOND (Director) sold a total of 415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $76.97 per share for $31941.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TNET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Chamberlain Paul Edward (Director) disposed off 175 shares at an average price of $74.88 for $13104.0. The insider now directly holds 34,309 shares of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET).

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is trading 3.60% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.52.