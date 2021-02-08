Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is 30.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $17.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The TPC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -20.43% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.86, the stock is 5.23% and 16.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 35.57% off its SMA200. TPC registered 50.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.49.

The stock witnessed a 8.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.16%, and is 13.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $833.56M and $5.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.61. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 545.98% and -5.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tutor Perini Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -564.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), with 10.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.19% while institutional investors hold 105.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.79M, and float is at 40.56M with Short Float at 8.46%. Institutions hold 84.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.57 million shares valued at $39.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.03% of the TPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with 3.44 million shares valued at $44.49 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.94 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $32.78 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $31.03 million.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLEIN MICHAEL R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEIN MICHAEL R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $13.38 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that KLEIN MICHAEL R (Director) sold a total of 259,244 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $13.13 per share for $3.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the TPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, REISS DALE ANNE (Director) disposed off 7,019 shares at an average price of $14.25 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 44,125 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC).

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 45.39% up over the past 12 months. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 2.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.93.