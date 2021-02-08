USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.21% Change This Year

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is 9.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.01 and a high of $92.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The USNA stock was last observed hovering at around $85.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.78% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.94% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $84.20, the stock is 1.18% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 5.28% off its SMA200. USNA registered 4.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.98.

The stock witnessed a 0.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.68%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) has around 1909 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.56 and Fwd P/E is 14.59. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.77% and -8.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.40%).

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.43 with sales reaching $291.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Top Institutional Holders

297 institutions hold shares in USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA), with 8.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.43% while institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.04M, and float is at 12.53M with Short Float at 6.16%. Institutions hold 57.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.8 million shares valued at $132.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.57% of the USNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.79 million shares valued at $132.19 million to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.39 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $102.61 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $55.14 million.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IIEKKING G DOUG, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that IIEKKING G DOUG sold 454 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $76.29 per share for a total of $34637.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1913.0 shares.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Noot Walter (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $84.74 per share for $29744.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the USNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Foukas Joshua (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 197 shares at an average price of $84.06 for $16560.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA).

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 67.26% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.54% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.11.