WESCO International Inc. (WCC) up 10.54% since start of the year

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is 10.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.52 and a high of $87.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The WCC stock was last observed hovering at around $85.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.23% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -47.07% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.77, the stock is 4.30% and 12.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 73.94% off its SMA200. WCC registered 76.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.90.

The stock witnessed a 2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.43%, and is 14.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $4.28B and $10.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 542.03% and -1.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WESCO International Inc. (WCC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WESCO International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $4.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 96.20% in year-over-year returns.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Top Institutional Holders

350 institutions hold shares in WESCO International Inc. (WCC), with 360.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 100.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.04M, and float is at 37.07M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 100.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 5.7 million shares valued at $250.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.39% of the WCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.21 million shares valued at $185.23 million to account for 8.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.37 million shares representing 6.73% and valued at over $148.22 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 3.18 million with a market value of $139.8 million.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at WESCO International Inc. (WCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lazzaris Diane, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Lazzaris Diane sold 547 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $65.21 per share for a total of $35670.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16617.0 shares.

WESCO International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that Schulz David S. (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 2,907 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $34.39 per share for $99995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26674.0 shares of the WCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Porwal Hemant (EVP Supply Chain & Operations) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $45.23 for $90466.0. The insider now directly holds 5,241 shares of WESCO International Inc. (WCC).

WESCO International Inc. (WCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 18.69% up over the past 12 months. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) is 24.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.48% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.25.