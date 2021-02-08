Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 18.99% Upside

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.99 and a high of $91.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The WLK stock was last observed hovering at around $82.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.99% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -62.02% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.25, the stock is 0.80% and 2.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 31.29% off its SMA200. WLK registered 30.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.15.

The stock witnessed a -6.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.10%, and is 10.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has around 9430 employees, a market worth around $10.55B and $7.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.53 and Fwd P/E is 23.52. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.62% and -8.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westlake Chemical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $1.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Top Institutional Holders

307 institutions hold shares in Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), with 93.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.24% while institutional investors hold 104.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.70M, and float is at 34.18M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 27.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 4.86 million shares valued at $307.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.81% of the WLK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.2 million shares valued at $265.25 million to account for 3.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.74 million shares representing 2.93% and valued at over $236.27 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $250.22 million.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buesinger Robert F., the company’s EVP, Vinyl Products. SEC filings show that Buesinger Robert F. sold 4,581 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $77.50 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10569.0 shares.

Westlake Chemical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Kenner Andrew (SVP – Chemical Manufacturing) sold a total of 5,924 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $74.75 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11437.0 shares of the WLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Chao Albert (President & CEO) disposed off 55,148 shares at an average price of $72.99 for $4.03 million. The insider now directly holds 427,656 shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK).

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 41.39% up over the past 12 months. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is 80.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.