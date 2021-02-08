What should you know before buying stock in Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) is 9.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.93 and a high of $96.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIGI stock was last observed hovering at around $96.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.96% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.67% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.07% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.00, the stock is 8.63% and 9.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 42.94% off its SMA200. CIGI registered 15.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.22.

The stock witnessed a 13.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.06%, and is 10.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) has around 15250 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $2.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.38 and Fwd P/E is 20.12. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.83% and 1.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colliers International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.41 with sales reaching $828.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.80% in year-over-year returns.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI), with 1.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.87% while institutional investors hold 83.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.03M, and float is at 35.51M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 79.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 5.73 million shares valued at $381.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the CIGI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 2.77 million shares valued at $185.01 million to account for 7.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bloombergsen Inc. which holds 1.97 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $131.57 million, while FIL LTD holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $100.13 million.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spruce House Partnership LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Spruce House Partnership LLC sold 260,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $46.47 per share for a total of $12.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.73 million shares.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -10.84% down over the past 12 months. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is 5.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.91.