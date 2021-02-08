What should you know before buying stock in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) is -4.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.61 and a high of $48.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The KNTE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.73% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.92% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.96, the stock is 3.29% and -1.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 6.84% at the moment leaves the stock -1.00% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.33.

The stock witnessed a 3.18% In the last 1 month and is 15.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.09% and -22.13% from its 52-week high.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE), with 647.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.99% while institutional investors hold 53.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.55M, and float is at 37.27M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 46.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 0.11 million shares valued at $4.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.26% of the KNTE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SG Americas Securities, LLC with 13400.0 shares valued at $0.53 million to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tananbaum James B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tananbaum James B. bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $20.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.