What should you know before buying stock in Nkarta Inc. (NKTX)

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) is -22.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.46 and a high of $79.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The NKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.84% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 40.33% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.74, the stock is -1.89% and -10.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 25.59% off its SMA200. NKTX registered a gain of 91.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.87.

The stock witnessed a -13.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.48%, and is 20.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.00% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.55% and -39.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (90.60%).

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nkarta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44..

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Nkarta Inc. (NKTX), with 4.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.94% while institutional investors hold 98.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.98M, and float is at 27.72M with Short Float at 5.32%. Institutions hold 83.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.61 million shares valued at $168.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.20% of the NKTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 2.9 million shares valued at $87.32 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Novo Holdings A/S which holds 2.79 million shares representing 8.57% and valued at over $83.98 million, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 7.42% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $72.71 million.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trager James, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Trager James sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47072.0 shares.

Nkarta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Trager James (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $38.67 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47072.0 shares of the NKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Mahmood Nadir disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $48.57 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 31,488 shares of Nkarta Inc. (NKTX).