What should you know before buying stock in Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP)

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP) is 19.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.20 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The UVSP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.96% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.68% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.58, the stock is 5.71% and 15.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 41.93% off its SMA200. UVSP registered -3.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.04.

The stock witnessed a 8.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.87%, and is 9.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) has around 873 employees, a market worth around $719.21M and $207.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.47 and Fwd P/E is 11.46. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.21% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Univest Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $64.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), with 655.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 74.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.19M, and float is at 28.60M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 73.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.74 million shares valued at $39.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.35% of the UVSP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.1 million shares valued at $30.19 million to account for 7.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pzena Investment Management, LLC which holds 1.8 million shares representing 6.14% and valued at over $25.81 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $21.27 million.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Paquin Natalye, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Paquin Natalye bought 510 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $22.79 per share for a total of $11621.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9277.0 shares.

Univest Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that SCHWEITZER JEFFREY M (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $18.50 per share for $28990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53050.0 shares of the UVSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, AICHELE WILLIAM S (Director) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $18.36 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 144,643 shares of Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP).

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) that is trading -1.98% down over the past 12 months. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is -31.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.