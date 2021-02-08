Which institution holds the most shares in Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) is 36.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.35 and a high of $29.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYTU stock was last observed hovering at around $8.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $23.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 52.56% higher than the price target low of $17.20 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.16, the stock is 8.14% and 10.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -29.65% off its SMA200. AYTU registered 13.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.08.

The stock witnessed a 28.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.40%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $141.41M and $39.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.44% and -72.71% from its 52-week high.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aytu BioScience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $12.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 122.40% year-over-year.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), with 303.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 26.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.16M, and float is at 10.59M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 25.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.58 million shares valued at $6.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.41% of the AYTU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.3 million shares valued at $3.54 million to account for 2.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 65679.0 shares representing 0.50% and valued at over $0.78 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 46659.0 with a market value of $0.56 million.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC bought 1,333,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.33 million shares.