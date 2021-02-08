Which institution holds the most shares in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) is 12.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.01 and a high of $18.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLXN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is 5.77% and 10.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 10.92% off its SMA200. FLXN registered -26.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.91.

The stock witnessed a 6.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.46%, and is 7.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) has around 288 employees, a market worth around $635.73M and $82.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 160.08% and -30.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.50%).

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) Analyst Forecasts

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $26.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN), with 2.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.34% while institutional investors hold 109.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.30M, and float is at 46.06M with Short Float at 19.79%. Institutions hold 104.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Miller Value Partners, LLC with over 5.27 million shares valued at $54.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.70% of the FLXN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.12 million shares valued at $42.92 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Versant Venture Management, LLC which holds 3.84 million shares representing 7.79% and valued at over $40.0 million, while Capital World Investors holds 7.75% of the shares totaling 3.82 million with a market value of $39.8 million.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Layman Melissa, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Layman Melissa sold 2,624 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $12.55 per share for a total of $32931.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88376.0 shares.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Muzikant Adam (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 4,005 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $11.13 per share for $44576.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73455.0 shares of the FLXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, KELLEY SCOTT (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 6,829 shares at an average price of $11.13 for $76007.0. The insider now directly holds 113,549 shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN).

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.11% up over the past 12 months. Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) is -79.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.21.