Which institution holds the most shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is -2.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $8.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.46% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is -3.24% and -6.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -9.35% off its SMA200. FSP registered -46.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3584 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4799.

The stock witnessed a -5.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.23%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $448.62M and $255.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.54% and -48.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $63.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP), with 9.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.23% while institutional investors hold 91.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.33M, and float is at 97.42M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 83.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.69 million shares valued at $64.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.48% of the FSP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.07 million shares valued at $55.17 million to account for 14.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 6.62 million shares representing 6.17% and valued at over $24.24 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 5.4 million with a market value of $19.76 million.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Burke John N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Burke John N bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $4.30 per share for a total of $23649.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12061.0 shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Hoxsie Kenneth A (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $4.21 per share for $12630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72174.0 shares of the FSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J (Director) acquired 30,100 shares at an average price of $4.17 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,845,584 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -41.85% down over the past 12 months. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -22.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.74% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.86.