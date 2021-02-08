Which institution holds the most shares in Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is 1.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.90 and a high of $47.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The KTB stock was last observed hovering at around $39.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.71% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -105.2% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.04, the stock is -0.01% and -2.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock 48.82% off its SMA200. KTB registered 1.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.84.

The stock witnessed a -3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.23%, and is 13.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.73 and Fwd P/E is 12.84. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.02% and -12.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kontoor Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $646.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Top Institutional Holders

422 institutions hold shares in Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), with 4.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.86% while institutional investors hold 97.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.01M, and float is at 52.71M with Short Float at 5.92%. Institutions hold 89.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 11.36 million shares valued at $274.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.86% of the KTB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.08 million shares valued at $171.33 million to account for 12.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 5.62 million shares representing 9.83% and valued at over $136.03 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.50% of the shares totaling 5.44 million with a market value of $131.57 million.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Waldron Thomas E., the company’s EVP & GB President – Wrangler. SEC filings show that Waldron Thomas E. bought 5,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $18.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60078.0 shares.

Kontoor Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Carucci Richard (Director) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27475.0 shares of the KTB stock.