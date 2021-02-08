Which institution holds the most shares in Misonix Inc. (MSON)

Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) is 50.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSON stock was last observed hovering at around $14.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.01% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -10.29% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.75, the stock is 38.79% and 40.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 27.20% at the moment leaves the stock 45.81% off its SMA200. MSON registered 8.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.90.

The stock witnessed a 36.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.20%, and is 36.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.65% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Misonix Inc. (MSON) has around 254 employees, a market worth around $256.13M and $69.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.43% and 4.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Misonix Inc. (MSON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Misonix Inc. (MSON) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Misonix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $18.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Misonix Inc. (MSON) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Misonix Inc. (MSON), with 3.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.72% while institutional investors hold 54.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.21M, and float is at 13.60M with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 43.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sv Health Investors, LLC with over 1.7 million shares valued at $19.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the MSON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.84 million shares valued at $9.8 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.66 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $7.79 million, while Pura Vida Investments, LLC holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $5.75 million.

Misonix Inc. (MSON) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Misonix Inc. (MSON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Klugewicz Sharon W, the company’s COO. SEC filings show that Klugewicz Sharon W bought 825 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $12.16 per share for a total of $10032.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1415.0 shares.

Misonix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Vizirgianakis Stavros G. (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $9.84 per share for $98400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.65 million shares of the MSON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Dwyer Joseph P (CFO) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $12.14 for $1214.0. The insider now directly holds 4,700 shares of Misonix Inc. (MSON).

Misonix Inc. (MSON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 17.53% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.71% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.25.