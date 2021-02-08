Which institution holds the most shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) is 14.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.93 and a high of $37.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The PPBI stock was last observed hovering at around $36.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.44% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.19% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.93, the stock is 2.98% and 11.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 45.49% off its SMA200. PPBI registered 18.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.70.

The stock witnessed a 5.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.85%, and is 8.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has around 989 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $521.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 186.17 and Fwd P/E is 13.89. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.93% and -5.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $169.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.30% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Top Institutional Holders

282 institutions hold shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 89.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.53M, and float is at 92.92M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 88.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.21 million shares valued at $266.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.00% of the PPBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.57 million shares valued at $192.81 million to account for 10.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 6.35 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $127.84 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.93% of the shares totaling 5.6 million with a market value of $112.77 million.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GARRETT JOSEPH L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARRETT JOSEPH L bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $29.25 per share for a total of $5850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81369.0 shares.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that GARRETT JOSEPH L (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $30.14 per share for $15070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81169.0 shares of the PPBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Karr Michael S (SEVP & Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 33,969 shares at an average price of $25.37 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 69,519 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI).

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -15.88% down over the past 12 months. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is -3.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.68% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.7.