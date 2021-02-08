Which Institutions Own Shares In Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)?

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is 15.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.12 and a high of $45.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABCB stock was last observed hovering at around $43.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.33% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.00, the stock is 2.34% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 54.02% off its SMA200. ABCB registered 5.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.12.

The stock witnessed a 4.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.26%, and is 12.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has around 2645 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $726.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.37. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.01% and -2.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameris Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $258.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), with 3.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.43% while institutional investors hold 90.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.23M, and float is at 65.67M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 85.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.07 million shares valued at $229.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.49% of the ABCB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.79 million shares valued at $154.6 million to account for 9.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.07 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $69.83 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $58.07 million.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Choate William Millard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Choate William Millard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $38.64 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Ameris Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that McCague Elizabeth A (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $23.44 per share for $35156.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14128.0 shares of the ABCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Choate William Millard (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $23.99 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 196,200 shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB).

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) that is trading -7.69% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.