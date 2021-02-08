Which Institutions Own Shares In Avista Corporation (AVA)?

Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is -4.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.09 and a high of $53.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.56% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -19.34% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.19, the stock is -2.04% and -1.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 2.34% off its SMA200. AVA registered -25.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.93.

The stock witnessed a -7.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.16%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Avista Corporation (AVA) has around 1920 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.17 and Fwd P/E is 18.54. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.01% and -27.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Avista Corporation (AVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avista Corporation (AVA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avista Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $420.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Avista Corporation (AVA) Top Institutional Holders

353 institutions hold shares in Avista Corporation (AVA), with 637.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 89.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.19M, and float is at 68.10M with Short Float at 4.49%. Institutions hold 89.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.96 million shares valued at $408.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.40% of the AVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.4 million shares valued at $252.63 million to account for 10.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Public Sector Pension Investment Board which holds 4.86 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $165.82 million, while Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp holds 3.94% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $92.31 million.

Avista Corporation (AVA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Avista Corporation (AVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thackston Jason R, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Thackston Jason R sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $38.96 per share for a total of $42856.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21864.0 shares.

Avista Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Christie Kevin J (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $33.82 per share for $13528.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11808.0 shares of the AVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, MEYER DAVID J (Vice President) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $36.10 for $27075.0. The insider now directly holds 3,632 shares of Avista Corporation (AVA).

Avista Corporation (AVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -8.46% down over the past 12 months. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -19.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.28% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.97.