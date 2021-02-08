Which Institutions Own Shares In Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)?

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) is -9.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.29 and a high of $125.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPMC stock was last observed hovering at around $98.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.03% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.89% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -25.93% lower than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.00, the stock is 0.82% and -5.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 17.55% off its SMA200. BPMC registered 65.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.29.

The stock witnessed a -2.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.75%, and is 5.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has around 420 employees, a market worth around $5.52B and $811.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.78. Profit margin for the company is 41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.62% and -18.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.80%).

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.62 with sales reaching $29.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,084.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.30% in year-over-year returns.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC), with 438.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 105.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.17M, and float is at 54.61M with Short Float at 5.57%. Institutions hold 104.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.79 million shares valued at $444.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the BPMC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.79 million shares valued at $443.78 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.83 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $354.93 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.40% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $330.61 million.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Demetri George, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Demetri George sold 758 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $112.15 per share for a total of $85010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3562.0 shares.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Goldberg Mark Alan (Director) sold a total of 5,455 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $125.00 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3562.0 shares of the BPMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Goldberg Mark Alan (Director) disposed off 5,454 shares at an average price of $120.00 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 3,562 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC).

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Isoray Inc. (ISR) that is trading 76.92% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.97% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.54.